2 Girls: Women’s Worlds Wrap, Oscars Whacks

Lori and Mary convene for episode 26 of season 7, and as usual there is much to discuss. Not the least of which is that insane Oscars ceremony and Lori’s vanishing taste buds (sad-face emoji).

In terms of curling talk, the women’s worlds in Prince George, BC must be discussed in depth—and it is. There’s also curling team lineup chatter (a theme that will probably be with us for a while yet), a mixed doubles Player’s Championship out in Leduc, a curler known as Jepping, and so much more.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!