Men’s Worlds and Curling Burnout

Lori and Mary are back with episode 27 of season 7 … and things start with Lori’s Covid experience and surprising crossword notoriety.

The Girls then delve deep into various curling newsbytes ranging from the men’s worlds in Las Vegas—including Mary’s top 3 picks for the next sexy curling calendar—more team changes, no love for leads, the Canadian Juniors, the 2G Seniors host city, the upcoming 2G commentary at the Ontario STOH, the Kurl 4 Kids charity event and more.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe.