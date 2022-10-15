Niklas Edin, State of The Curling World and More

In the 4th episode of season 8, The Girls have dropped a rare Friday pod!

Lori had the pleasure of siting down with Olympic and world champion skip Niklas Edin at the Dundas Valley Curling Club. They discuss how Team Edin stays motivated, their goals for the future, team dynamics and what teams they feel will challenge them in the next Olympic cycle.

Gerry Geurts also joins Lori and Mary to discuss various topics in a "State of the Curling World" segment, including what ails USA Curling.

In addition, the girls briefly recap the Boost National Grand Slam and chat about other interesting topics.

In addition, the girls briefly recap the Boost National Grand Slam and chat about other interesting topics.