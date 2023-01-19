STOH, Tankard Battles Begin

The 2 Girls are back for episode 10 of season 8.

Lori and Mary begin with their weekend exploits—as coach and commentator—before moving on to Canada’s provincial championship schedule. It is underway with a few women’s and men’s championships already decided, and with more to come this week.

Next up is the fourth Grand Slam event of the season, and last before the Players’ Championship in April. The 2Gs run through the results and highlight a few interesting things they noticed, including the stellar play of a new, young female face from Winnipeg.

Other topics are then discussed and plans are set for the next episode, which just might feature an oh-so-special guest.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

As usual, images—and a video!—are embedded in the media player to enhance your podcast experience.