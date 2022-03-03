Curling Legends: Episode 76 – Don Lewis

Kevin Palmer returns with an all-new episode of Curling Legends.

In the opening segment, Kevin speaks of the recent Curling Legends who have recently passed on, some of whom have legacies enshrined in past episodes of this podcast.

From there, Warren Hansen joins Kevin to talk about Don Lewis and the recently departed Larry Wood. The discussions ranges across a few topics, including Lewis’ group of curling icemakers and Wood’s legacy as a Calgary sportswriter to editor of The Curling News before working with Hansen’s Curling Canada publications.

Hansen and Palmer then discuss Warren’s new book: Sticks ‘n Stones: The Battle for Curling to be an Olympic Sport.

Finally, the main segment is an in-depth interview with former ice technician and Curling Canada president Don Lewis, who passed away in 2021. He was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 1999.

