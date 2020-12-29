SI.com
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search

Curling Legends Podcast: Episode 72 – Terry Jones

Five Halls of Fame later, the legendary sports journalist still loves the Roaring Game.
Author:
Publish date:

Throughout his journalism career Terry Jones has covered it all, including succeeding legend Don “Buckets” Flemming as the curling scribe for the Edmonton Journal. Terry shares a secret to Don’s success, reveals his own origin story, then weaves a history of curling in Northern Alberta by way of his book, World Curling Capital. A limited release, some copies are still available and can be purchased by contacting Curling Alberta

Jones, a former columnist for The Curling News, was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2019. He is enshrined in other halls including Hockey, Canadian Football and Alberta Sports. 

This episode also includes host Kevin Palmer’s commentary on recent discourse about changing the Brier and Scotties (69:24) and an excerpt from the Rocks Across The Pond podcast episode “Run it Back: 1997 Brier Final” (85:50).

--------------------

Download the episode from any of the major platforms here.

Or use our QR Code to download the podcast on your desired platform:

To check out our podcast on all our platforms, visit https://linktr.ee/thecurlingnews

TOP HEADLINES

Curling Legends
Play
Curling Legends

Curling Legends Podcast: Episode 72 – Terry Jones

Strategy Zacharias WJCC 2020
Strategy

WJCC 2020: Offence Or Defence?

TCN_Christmas_20_1
Blog

Curling’s Letter to Santa Claus