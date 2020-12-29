Curling Legends Podcast: Episode 72 – Terry Jones

Five Halls of Fame later, the legendary sports journalist still loves the Roaring Game.

Throughout his journalism career Terry Jones has covered it all, including succeeding legend Don “Buckets” Flemming as the curling scribe for the Edmonton Journal. Terry shares a secret to Don’s success, reveals his own origin story, then weaves a history of curling in Northern Alberta by way of his book, World Curling Capital. A limited release, some copies are still available and can be purchased by contacting Curling Alberta.

Jones, a former columnist for The Curling News, was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2019. He is enshrined in other halls including Hockey, Canadian Football and Alberta Sports.

This episode also includes host Kevin Palmer’s commentary on recent discourse about changing the Brier and Scotties (69:24) and an excerpt from the Rocks Across The Pond podcast episode “Run it Back: 1997 Brier Final” (85:50).

