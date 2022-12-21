Episode 43: Paralympian Jon Thurston

In this episode, host Stephanie Thompson is joined by Jon Thurston, an adaptive water skier and competitive curler who won Paralympic bronze in Beijing.

Jon and Stephanie chat about his athlete journey, his experience at the elite stage—even during the pandemic—and gain some of his top tips for all athletes who have both Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

Jon has an inspirational work ethic and commitment to his routines. He attributes much of his success to his ability to reflect on past performance to help dictate future training to be better than yesterday.

Watch this episode in the media player and enjoy embedded video and images—all to enhance your podcast experience.