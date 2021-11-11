Extra Extra End: U.S. Olympic Trials Preview

The No. 1 U.S. curling podcast is back for the start of season five—and just in time for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials beginning this weekend at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska!

TESN co-founder “The Godfather” Joe Calabrese along with Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti take your through a quick recap of everything that’s happened so far this fall, including the U.S. Olympic Trials for Mixed Doubles and the U.S. wheelchair curlers securing Team USA a coveted spot at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Finally, Joe and Specks break down the women’s and men’s Trials fields along with their picks of who will punch their ticket to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. And their picks might surprise you!

Listen and watch via this media player for images.