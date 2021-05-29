Sports Illustrated home
Doubles and Bubbles: Dodds, Paulova/Paul and Thiessen

Three Q&As featuring competitors from the World Mixed Doubles and an architect of the Calgary bubble.
Host Frank Roch welcomes Scotland’s Jennifer Dodds—the new World Mixed Doubles champion with teammate Bruce Mouat—before speaking with the Czech Republic team of Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul, who captured hearts as they captured the last direct Olympic berth available from the event.

The final interview is with Curling Canada’s Nolan Thiessen, whom we hope will soon recover from a six-month effort to help construct and run the Calgary curling bubble.

Watch aa you listen in our media player, and enjoy multiple images of the interviewees.

Download the podcast from your favorite platform here.

From The Hack on Linktree

