From The Hack: 2021 Curling Bubble Wrap

Go deep into the bubble with two special guests.

Host Frank Roch goes deep into the 2021 championship events by speaking with two people who had multiple roles in the bubble.

Danielle Inglis was the alternate for Ontario’s Team Homan during the Scotties, then worked in communications for the Brier, mixed doubles, world men’s and world women’s championships.

Wayne Middaugh came back after five years to thrill fans with his latest Brier performance, before donning the yellow and blue to serve as coach for Sweden’s Team Hasselborg at the Slams and world women’s championship.

