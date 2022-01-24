From The Hack: 2022 STOH Preview Pt. 1

Frank Roch dives into the mindset of four skips heading to this weekend’s Canadian women’s championship, aka the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

First up is Tracy Fleury, one of three Wild Card teams in the field. She’s still ranked number one in the world, but her last two losses—the Olympic Trials final and at the Manitoba STOH—must have stung.

Laura Walker returns to her third straight STOH shootout as skip of Team Alberta. It’s been weeks since her husband went into pre-Olympic isolation and their time apart will only continue through February.

Next up is Chelsea Carey, skipping a new squad out of Saskatchewan and claiming another Wild Card berth.

Krista McCarville, the hometown Scotties skip, wraps up part one of this Canadian women’s preview. Stay tuned for four additional interviews coming later this week.