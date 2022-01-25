From The Hack: 2022 STOH Preview Pt. 2

Frank Roch concludes his two-part Canadian women’s championship preview with four additional interviews.

Leading off is the two-time defending Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion skip, Kerri Einarson. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far, and the Manitobans would love to make it a threepeat.

Next up is Laurie Ste-Georges, who has been featured at From The Hack since her junior curling exploits. She and her Quebec team are back for a second straight STOH.

Mackenzie Zacharias also returns to the Scotties but this time as Manitoba provincial champion. Are these youngsters still smarting after a tough loss at the Olympic Pre-Trials?

Wrapping up this two-part, eight-interview preview is a rookie STOH skip—though she’s not really a rookie, is she? Emma Miskew takes the tee for the Homanless Team Homan in Thunder Bay and all eyes will be on her performance in the hot seat. That’s Team Miskew, now, thank-you-very-much.

The action starts Friday, Jan. 28. Who you pickin’ ...?