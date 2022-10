Recorded live at The National Grand Slam event in North Bay, Ont., From The Hack’s Frank Roch presents a mini-episode featuring brief chats with no less than seven competing athletes.

In order: Niklas Edin, Jamie Sinclair, Glenn Howard, Jason Gunnlaugson, Joel Retornaz, Matt Dunstone and Tracy Fleury.

This episode contains photos—enhance your podcast experience by watching and listening via the media player.