From The Hack: Bubble Business Pt. 1

Four guests are featured in this first episode of a two-part series.
This week, From The Hack kicks off with a look into the “business” side of the Calgary bubble announcement. Three interviews are featured – former national team athlete and current Curling Canada staffer Nolan Thiessen, Carson Ackroyd of Tourism Calgary, and Winnipeg Free Press scribe Mike McIntyre, who attended the NHL's west bubble in Edmonton.

The episode then concludes with a key stateside chat with USA Curling’s Phill Drobnick.

Download the podcast from your favorite platform here.

From The Hack on Linktree

Scan this code to be taken to your favorite podcast platform!

Play
