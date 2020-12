Five guests are featured in the second of a two-part series.

This week, From The Hack spotlights no less than five curlers who are all waiting to see what the future will bring: Marc Kennedy of Team Jacobs and skips Laura Walker, Mike Fournier and Jill Brothers are on the hot seat. The final interview is with American skip Tabitha Peterson, who talks about her recent appointment to represent the U.S. at the 2021 worlds.

