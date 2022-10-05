Skip to main content

From The Hack: Charette, Drobnick

Episode 4 of the new season is a Grand Slam and U.S. curling preview.

This ninth season of From The Hack once again welcomes popular guest Pierre Charette, who wears his Grand Slam of Curling hat as the new Slam season has arrived in North Bay, Ont. and 

The episode concludes with U.S. high-performance coach Phill Drobnick, who helps dissect the newish crop of teams and their expectations.

