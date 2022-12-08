From The Hack: Gallant, Dunstone

Mixed doubles and men’s are in this curling spotlight.

From The Hack returns with two interviews from recent tour winners.

First up is Brett Gallant for his second episode of the season, this time discussing the mixed doubles discipline. Gallant and curling/life partner Jocelyn Peterman won a major mixed doubles cashspiel last weekend.

Nest up is men’s skip Matt Dunstone, whose fours team has started breaking through with World Curling Tour victories after numerous runner-up finishes to start the new season.

As usual, graphic images are embedded in the media file so you can consume your podcast with optimum senses engaged. Enjoy the show.