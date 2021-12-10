Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    From The Hack: Gushue, Muirhead, Mouat, Bernard

    Four in-depth interviews—including a rare joint session—in the wake of the Trials and Europeans.
    Author:

    From The Hack is back with detailed interviews with Canadian Olympic Trials men’s champion skip Brad Gushue; Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat, the double gold winners at the Europeans; and TSN curling analyst Cheryl Bernard, who won Olympic silver at Vancouver 2010.

    Host Frank Roch also starts with a brief commentary on the Team Bottcher announcement and related fallout.

    From The Hack on Linktree

    TOP HEADLINES

    21CTM1_Gushue jubo_pod
    Play
    From The Hack

    From The Hack: Gushue, Muirhead, Mouat, Bernard

    17 seconds ago
    21OQEMD_US jubo 1_ss
    News

    USA Defeats Russia, Grabs Last Beijing Berth

    19 hours ago
    21OQE_AUS jubo 1_ss
    News

    Australia, Olympic Curling Nation

    21 hours ago