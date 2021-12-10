Publish date:
From The Hack: Gushue, Muirhead, Mouat, Bernard
Four in-depth interviews—including a rare joint session—in the wake of the Trials and Europeans.
From The Hack is back with detailed interviews with Canadian Olympic Trials men’s champion skip Brad Gushue; Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat, the double gold winners at the Europeans; and TSN curling analyst Cheryl Bernard, who won Olympic silver at Vancouver 2010.
Host Frank Roch also starts with a brief commentary on the Team Bottcher announcement and related fallout.