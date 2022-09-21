Skip to main content

From The Hack: Lawes, Zacharias, Harris

The second of two 2022-23 curling season previews.

Part I of Frank Roch’s season preview began with Scotland’s David Murdoch, defending Canadian champion Kerri Einarson and living legend Glenn Howard.

This episode, part II, sees Roch engage one-on-one first with new women’s team skip Kaitlyn Lawes.

Next up is former skip and new Jennifer Jones teammate—replacing Lawes at the tee for skip stones—Mackenzie Zacharias.

Frank’s final guest is Olympian, broadcaster and new top provincial curling executive Mike Harris.

Listen and watch the images in this episode via the media player above, to enhance your podcast experience.

