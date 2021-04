Wrapping the Slams, and previewing the women’s worlds.

This week it’s Emma Miskew from the Slamtastic Team Homan, Alina Paetz from the reigning world champions Team Tirinzoni of Switzerland, Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers, and WCTV broadcaster Hans Frauenlob tees up the 2021 world women's championship.

----------------------------

Download the podcast from your favorite platform here.