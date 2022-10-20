Skip to main content

From The Hack: USA Curling Woes

From The Hack dives deep into the issues ailing USA Curling.

In a special podcast episode, FTH host Frank Roch has assembled five guests to help explain and analyze the separate controversies currently surrounding America’s governing body of curling.

The episode starts with three current or former members of USA Curling’s own DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Task Force—Jen Nguyen, Bryan Pittard and former national team member Monica Walker.

The next segment sees Frank speak with USA Today sports reporter Nancy Armour, who has written extensively of past sport harassment and abuse stories including the recent NWSL soccer scandal.

The final segment welcomes Grand National Curling Club vice-chair Kristin Conrad, who outlines the scope and detail of the three-month crisis between her original U.S. curling association and the current governing association. 

This episode features photos to enhance your podcast experience— click on the media player to listen and watch. 

