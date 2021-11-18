Trials Preview Part 1: Bottcher, Horgan, Dunstone, Gushue

From The Hack podcast host Frank Roch embarks on a massive three-part interview series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials. In part one, Frank speaks with defending Brier champion skip Brendan Bottcher, Trials rookie Tanner Horgan, hometown Saskatchewan skipper Matt Dunstone and 2006 Olympic champion Brad Gushue.

Parts two and three will be released shortly.

