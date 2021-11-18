Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Trials Preview Part 1: Bottcher, Horgan, Dunstone, Gushue

    Hear from the competitors in part one of a three-part series.
    Author:

    From The Hack podcast host Frank Roch embarks on a massive three-part interview series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials. In part one, Frank speaks with defending Brier champion skip Brendan Bottcher, Trials rookie Tanner Horgan, hometown Saskatchewan skipper Matt Dunstone and 2006 Olympic champion Brad Gushue.

    Parts two and three will be released shortly.

    Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced video podcast experience.

    From The Hack on Linktree

    TOP HEADLINES

    2021Brier_Gushue_mb_sm
    Play
    From The Hack

    Trials Preview Part 1: Bottcher, Horgan, Dunstone, Gushue

    32 seconds ago
    21National_Gushue team action_am_sm
    News

    Canadian Olympic Trials Preview: Men

    19 hours ago
    21UST_Peterson sweep blur_Sydney Schneider
    News

    Trials Leaders Streaking in Omaha

    Nov 17, 2021