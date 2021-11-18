Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Trials Preview Part 2: Koe, Gunner, Kennedy, McEwen

    Hear from the competitors in part two of a three-part podcseries.
    From The Hack podcast host Frank Roch continues his thorough three-part interview series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials. In part two, Frank speaks with defending Trials champion skip Kevin Koe, Winnipeg skip Jason Gunnlaugson, two-time Olympian Marc Kennedy and 2017 Trials finalist Mike McEwen.

    Part three will be released shortly.

    Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced video podcast experience.

    From The Hack on Linktree

