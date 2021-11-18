Publish date:
Trials Preview Part 2: Koe, Gunner, Kennedy, McEwen
Hear from the competitors in part two of a three-part podcseries.
From The Hack podcast host Frank Roch continues his thorough three-part interview series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials. In part two, Frank speaks with defending Trials champion skip Kevin Koe, Winnipeg skip Jason Gunnlaugson, two-time Olympian Marc Kennedy and 2017 Trials finalist Mike McEwen.
Part three will be released shortly.
