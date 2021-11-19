Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Trials Preview Part 3: Einarson, Fleury, Rocque, Cameron, McCarville, Miskew

    The final episode of a three-part podcast series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials.
    From The Hack podcast host Frank Roch finishes his marathon three-part interview series previewing the Canadian Olympic Trials. In part three, Frank speaks with competitors representing five of the women’s teams: defending national champion Kerri Einarson, No. 1-ranked skip Tracy Fleury, Trials newcomer Kelsey Rocque, Team Walker third Kate Cameron, veteran skip Krista McCarville and defending Trials champion third Emma Miskew. 

