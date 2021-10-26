Beijing 2022 Olympic Medals Unveiled

Beijing 2022 just got a little more real for athletes and fans who look with longing toward the Games’ arrival in February and March.

The organizing committee has released the design of the medals to be awarded at both the Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Games.

Olympic Winter Games medals, front International Olympic Committee

The medals are named Tong Xin (Together As One) and were unveiled Tuesday night at a Beijing ceremony dubbed Together for a Shared Future.

The overall look is simple and classic, and shares design elements with 2008’s summer Olympic Games, also hosted in the Chinese capital.

Both sets of medals are composed of five rings and a center, based on Chinese ancient jade pendants. The shallow carved designs on the rings are all based on traditional Chinese patterns.

Olympic Winter Games medals, rear

On the back is the name of the medal event, engraved on the outermost ring.

The Paralympic medals are similar, but one very cool difference is the engraved words “Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games” appearing in Braille beads as well as English.

Paralympic Winter Games medals, front

Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) is the engraved sport on the Olympic Winter Games design, while the example used for the Paralympic medals is Wheelchair Curling.

That sport plays a role in the promotional video released today. Curling fans will also spot a moment of Team Brad Jacobs celebrating on the podium at Sochi 2014.