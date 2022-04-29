Big Upsets at World Mixed Doubles

Upsets have struck the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Geneva.

In the second of two semifinal qualification games, Canada looked solid through the first half of their match against Norway, and held a 3-2 after Norway’s fifth-end power play only resulted in a single point.

The wheels began to fall off in the sixth end, as Norway stole a pair. In the seventh, Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman had a tricky shot for three or four points and managed a deuce for a 5-4 lead.

Coming home, time clocks were a factor, particularly for Canada. The out-turn side was running straight and both teams missed wide and heavy on multiple freeze attempts. A bullet double by Canada’s Brett Gallant on his last stone and a half-miss from Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell’s last throw gave Peterman a freeze opportunity, but she was slightly heavy.

Maia Ramsfjell’s runback double left both teams eyeballing the result, and the Norwegians scored the winning deuce for a 6-5 victory.

Norway now faces host Switzerland in the semifinals.

“We took the first couple of ends to figure out the ice but then we played much better and it paid off,” said Magnus Ramsfjell.

“Now we just need to play well, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

“We’re happy with our performance through the week, but not our best game here today,” said Peterman. “It’s disappointing. We were hoping for a better result.”

“I just kind of lost my draw weight in the sixth and the eighth ends, and they were able to make some good shots and get some angles set up,” Gallant said.

“It’s disappointing. I thought we played really well the first five ends, and then there were four or five missed draws from myself in the sixth and eighth ends and left Jocelyn with some tough shots. They capitalized when they had the chance.”

In the early qualification game, Germany outpowered Sweden late in a high-scoring match.

In the sixth end, Sweden’s Isabella and Rasmus Wraana called their power play and scored a pair to lead 6-4.

Germany’s Pia-Lisa Scholl and Klaudius Harsch responded with their own power play, and scored a massive four points for an 8-6 lead.

After Sweden scored another deuce to force an extra-end, Scholl made a last-stone takeout for three points and the 11-8 win.

It marks the first time this season that Sweden has missed the podium at a major curling championship.

“We forced them into a lot of tough, up-weight shots,” said Harsch.

“We’re just glad we get to play two more games. We’re having so much fun on this ice.”

Germany now takes on undefeated Scotland in the other semifinal.

In the relegation draws, Korea defeated Spain 8-5 while England were 6-3 winners over Finland.

Korea and England have now qualified directly for next season’s world mixed doubles championship, while Spain and Finland will have to compete in the World Qualification Event.