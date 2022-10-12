California Curling Evicted “But We Will Win The War”

The U.S. curling sphere, already reeling from potential scandals, has been dealt another blow … this one aimed at the thriving grassroots of the sport.

The Southern California Curling Center, well known as “Curling LA”, has been evicted from its location in Vernon.

The last day of curling operations is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 16.

SCCC image

Founder and CEO Peter Dohm revealed the news in a Tuesday night mailing list message.

“As some of you know, we have been having issues with our landlords for over a year now due to us using the LA County COVID Rent Moratorium Protections,” wrote Dohm. “(The landlords) have taken an indirect, but overt, approach of retaliating against SCCC which includes illegally refusing to allow our proposed sublease to happen (which is why you have seen the blue fence up for a year now), and illegally gained money from us covered by the Rent Moratorium under the threat of lawsuit.

“This has affected SCCC to the amount of over $97,000; money that could have been used to cover bills and fund upgrades to make SCCC an even better place than it already is. Unfortunately, with our landlords, this was not possible.”

The facility at 4545 Pacific Boulevard, east of Alameda St. and south of the I-10, overcame 15 months of COVID-19 shutdowns to finally open in August of 2021.

“I am proud of what SCCC has achieved over the last two and a half years at our location,” continued Dohm, who listed the hosting of more than 5,000 curlers of all levels, including all the USA Olympic and Paralympic Teams, the 2022 Olympic champions skipped by Niklas Edin of Sweden, and “many others that have helped make memories here.”

The facility, which played regular host to the Hollywood Curling Club and Curling Mexico’s fledgling efforts, also hosted a sanctioned USA Curling championship last May.

Back in October of 2021, James Corden’s Late Late Night television show rolled in to film a chaotic segment.

Curlers of all skill levels were quick to react to the news.

“While this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I can guarantee we are not going down without a fight,” declared Dohm. “They might have won this battle, but we will win the war with our lawsuit against them for their deceitful actions.

“I am proud of what SCCC has built, and rest assured I will not let all of this work go in vain. I have put in 110% everyday (even if most of it was behind the scenes that you don't see), and given all the troubles and money withheld, I am damn proud of what we achieved.

“My promise to you is that we will curl again on dedicated ice in Southern California at some point, I will do everything I personally can do to make sure that happens.”

The governing body of curling in the U.S., USA Curling, has been embroiled in controversy since the summer of 2022, regarding its intention to evict the Grand National Curling Club from USA Curling membership—a vote which will take place on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 3, the National Women’s Soccer League report issued by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates named its former CEO—now the current USA Curling CEO—as having ignored and in some cases helped hide “pervasive” and “systemic” abusive behavior and sexual misconduct within the NWSL.