COVID Forces Curling Team Withdrawal

The sight of the favoured Rachel Homan squad throwing practice stones on an empty sheet was the first sign that something was wrong.

On Thursday morning at the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Saugeen Shores, Homan’s team was awarded a 1-0 victory over Team Maddy Warriner by default.

The Warriner team, which was 0-3 before Thursday’s first draw, announced their withdrawal from the tournament that afternoon, citing two positive COVID-19 cases amongst the team members.

Team Warriner • Robert & Erika Wilson-Curl ON

“While this is not the way we wanted our week to go, we know that the health and safety of our fellow competitors is of utmost importance, and limiting the spread of Covid is a top priority,” read the statement.

The team comprises Maddy and Shannon Warriner, Sarah Bailey, Maddy Fisher, Kaelyn Gregory and coach Bruce Cox.

Warriner’s remaining pool opponents will be awarded wins.

The young squad from Dundas Valley had found some success on the road to the provincial championship. They finished third on the Ontario Curling Tour twice, at Stroud in mid-October 2022 and Guelph in mid-November. They missed qualifying at the U25 NextGen Classic in Edmonton and the KW Fall Classic in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

Woodstock’s Hollie Duncan, a 2022 national STOH rep, had a 4-0 won/loss record at press time while Ottawa’s Danielle Inglis was 3-0. Homan and Carly Howard, the daughter of legend Glenn Howard who represents Mississauga, were both 3-1.