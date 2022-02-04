Curling Sweeps Medals at Opening Ceremony

Thoroughly biased curling fans have awarded all the medals to curling athletes who carried their nation’s flags at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Madeleine Dupont of Denmark, Eve Muirhead of Great Britain, Kristin Skaslien of Norway and John Shuster of the United States were given the honors, as the Parade of Athletes overtook the “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium on Friday night.

Each curler was accompanied by an athlete from another sport.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Dupont, making her fourth Olympic appearance, appeared first in the stadium, joined by ice hockey player Frans Nielsen.

Dupont is the fifth Danish flag bearer in Olympic Winter Games history. Silver medal skip Helena Blach-Lavrsen carried the flag in the 1998 Closing Ceremony in Nagano, and was followed by three others in Opening Ceremonies: Ulrik Schmidt at Salt Lake 2002, Dorthe Holm at Turin 2006 and Lene Nielsen at Sochi 2014.

Danish curling coach Lars Vilandt was watching as Dupont led the country’s athletes in the stadium.

Instagram

“I think it’s cool, because Madde started curling after she saw Denmark win our first-ever Olympic medal in 1998,” said Vilandt, who competed for Denmark’s men’s team at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

“So the circle is completed, now that she carried the flag for Denmark.”

Muirhead came next, accompanied by fellow four-time Olympic Alpine Skier Dave Rydin.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

She is the second Great Britain curler to perform flag bearer duties. Fellow Scot Rhona Howie carried the flag in the Closing Ceremony of Salt lake City 2002, after winning surprise women’s gold over Switzerland.

Mixed doubles competitor Kristin Skaslien will was a late replacement for cross-country skier Maiken Kaspersen Fallu. She carried Norway’s flag along with alpine skiier Kjetil Jansrud.

2002 Olympic champion Paal Trulsen had the honour in Opening Ceremony of Turin 2006.

Instagram

John Shuster, making his fifth Olympic appearance and first as defending champion, carried the U.S. flag along with Bobseligh’s Brittany Bowe, who was representing teammate Elana Meyers Taylor, who is in COVID-19 protocols.

Shuster wrote on his Facebook page a few hours before the Ceremony, expressing gratitude and thanks to his family and fans.

Despite the masks being worn by everyone involved , Shuster’s teammate Matt Hamilton was clearly visible behind his skip. Hamilton has been growing a wild mane of hair for charity, and will eventually shear his locks to complete a fundraiser against brain cancer.