Curling Truth and Reconciliation

It was an impactful Thursday in Canada.

There’s been a lot of orange on these pages recently... with the Dutch hosting their first major upcoming event, and a retro peek at Team Gushue’s gear at the 2005 Olympic Trials.

Friday marked Canada’s inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a new federal holiday spawned from ugly revelations about the country’s residential school system. The day aims to honor residential school survivors, their families and communities.

It now pairs with Orange Shirt Day, first established as an observance in 2013.

Manitoba curlers Colin Hodgson and Chelsea Carey were just two curlers observing the day, sporting new orange headgear as they began competition at a mixed doubles tour stop in Banff and Canmore, Alta. Hodgson identifies as Métis.

Curling equipment manufacturer Goldline recently unveiled brush handles and clothing created by indigenous designers.

The colors and imagery are eye-catching. High-performance curling athletes are doing their part to spread the meaning of the message.