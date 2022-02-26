Dropkin For Vegas World Curling

Team Korey Dropkin has been selected to represent USA at the 2022 World Men’s Championship April 2-10 in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made today by USA Curling, following the cancellation of the U.S. Men’s National Championship due to the pandemic.

Bob Weder-USA Curling

“We are looking forward to wearing the flag on our backs,” said skip Korey Dropkin. His team from Duluth, MN includes Joe Polo, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell, and Alex Fenson.

Team Dropkin gave John Shuster a run for his money at last November’s Olympic Trials, finishing second in the round robin before winning the first game in a best-of-three playoff. Shuster and his mates then rallied and won the next two games, which sent Shuster to Beijing.

“This is an opportunity that only comes around once a year,” continued Dropkin, “and to be playing on home soil with our family and friends by our sides under the lights of Las Vegas … these are the competitions we dream of playing as young kids.”

Speaking of kids, Dropkin and co. were recently in Charlotte, NC instructing the next generation of “young bucks” on their roads to curling glory.

“It’s always preferred to have world representatives determined on the ice,” said USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush. “The organization made a decision that matched previous selection procedures, which not only preserved consistency, but also selected a Team that we’re proud to have represent USA Curling on the world stage.”

The Dropkin squad are an interesting mix of youths and a veteran (Polo). There are plenty of world junior experiences among the youngsters, but Las Vegas will mark the squad’s first showing at the annual world men’s shootout.

“We are going to Vegas with our eyes set on the podium,” said Dropkin. “Our team plays with confidence, and we know we can win any game.

“The most important thing for us is that we play loose, we have fun, we have each other’s backs, and we let our preparation shine.”