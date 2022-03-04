Four Brier Competitors Test Positive

Four competitors—all from different teams—scheduled to compete at the Canadian men’s curling championship tested positive for COVID-19 on their pre-departure PCR tests and did not travel to Lethbridge, Alta., for the opening weekend.

The Brier starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. MT.

In a news release, Curling Canada said the four are isolating in their hometowns. Depending on their recovery times and further testing results, they may be permitted to compete later in the event pending evaluation by Curling Canada’s medical staff.

As per the event’s testing protocol, all competitors had to produce negative PCR tests before departing and upon arrival in Lethbridge. All arrival PCR tests conducted on Thursday produced negative results.

To respect the privacy of the individuals with positive tests, Curling Canada will not disclose their identities.

Earlier this week, Manitoba lead Colin Hodgson tested positive. As he is currently wrestling with an injury, he decided to skip the tournament entirely.

Curling Canada remains in contact with local, regional and national health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants at the championship and residents of Lethbridge.