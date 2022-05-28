Fujisawa Into Japan Curling Finals

Skip to main content
Japan Curling Association

Satsuki Fujisawa is into the women’s final of the Japan Curling Championships.

The Olympic silver medallist and her team won the Page 1 versus 2 match 6-4 over Momoha Tabata to earn the bye to the final.

The Page 3 versus 4 game saw Ikue Kitazawa upset Fujisawa arch-rival Sayaka Yoshimura. Team Kitizawa then defeated Tabat in the semifinal by a 7-5 score, setting up Sunday’s championship final.

On the men’s side, Hayato Sato defeated Riku Yanagisawa in the Page 1 versus 2 matchup, then awaited news of his opponent. 

It proved to be Yanagisawa, who took out Yasumasu Tanida 10-7 in the semifinal, after Tanida had beaten Kohsuke Hirata in the Page 3 versus 4 game.

Team Yanangisawa, which has the popular Tsuyoshi “Yama” Yamaguchi at third stone, was pumped to make the final.

