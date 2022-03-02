Glenn Howard Is “Good To Go” For Brier

Glenn Howard missed his provincial men’s Tankard and had a ringside seat as his son, Scott Howard, won the 2021 Ontario championship over John Epping.

Howard, who was knocked out of the Tankard due to knee problems, said he will be back at the tee when his team’s Brier schedule gets underway on Friday night against Brendan Bottcher’s defending champions.

“I’ve had a ton of people working on it, physios, chiros, my trainer, my doctor,” said Howard. “Everyone’s been working on it for the last month and it’s in great shape. I’m good to go. I’m able to curl.”

The veteran admits the knee is not 100 per cent—but close enough.

“The way it felt going into provincials was not good, that’s why I didn’t play. Over the last three weeks it’s made a great recovery.”

Howard admits he’s looked at his 2022 Brier draw with a different set of eyes this time around.

“It’s a cliché but it’s a game at a time,” he said. “We’ll just see how it goes, see how I feel. The plan is to start me in the lineup at the top, and we’ll see what happens.”

The 59-year-old is still thrilled at the sight of his son skipping his team to victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” Howard said. “I was so impressed with all four of them. And I have to admit, my son Scott, he was lights out. He was making everything.

“What impressed me the most was the fact you could tell he enjoyed it. He embraced the (skip) position. He took ownership, was super-confident. You can’t ask for any more than that. I just sat back and was giggling, this is fun to watch.

“I have to use the p-word, I was pretty proud of him.”

Super-spare Adam Spencer played third for Scott Howard at the Tankard, and will join the team as alternate in Lethbridge. Spencer has a longtime history with Team Howard starting with the 2015-16 season.

David Mathers and Tim March anchor the front end.

Last year, Team Howard qualified for the Brier via expanded Wild Card entry but Howard himself was reduced to a coaching role on the bench due to a snowmobile accident. Howard chum Wayne Middaugh, himself injured in a ski accident years earlier, turned back the clock and skipped the team into the playoffs.

The Lethbridge Brier will mark Howard’s 18th career appearance at the Canadian men’s championship—19th if you count last year’s appearance as alternate/coach.