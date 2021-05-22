Mouat Mastery Over Canadian Curling

Scotland and Norway are through to the World Mixed Doubles finale.

Scotland’s Bruce Mouat continued his recent dominance over Canadian curling as he and mixed doubles teammate Jennifer Dodds eliminated Canada at another world championship.

Playing on home ice in Aberdeen, the pair scored three in the third end for a 4-1 lead and held a Canadian power play in the sixth end to a deuce to lead 5-4 in the seventh.

Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, winners of a thrilling qualifying victory over Switzerland earlier Saturday, trailed 6-4 coming home and had built a promising end, but Gushue’s second of three stones was heavy, and opened the door to a Mouat freeze.

Gushue came up light on his final throw, Dodds threw the guard, and this time there was no magic bullet for Einarson on her last stone of the eighth frame.

“Let’s go better than last time, that’d be nice,” said Mouat, in reference to his loss in the world men’s final to Sweden’s Niklas Edin.

“I mean, this season’s been bizarre for everyone, and just to be able to curl and compete in world championships is a blessing. So I’m just absolutely buzzing to be playing curling, and to be in a world final again is going to be really exciting. Can’t wait.”

Dodds and Mouat were predicted to provide tough opposition for the Einarson/Gushue pairing, and defeated the Canadians 8-5 in earlier group play.

Mouat’s men’s team had eliminated Canada’s Brendan Bottcher 5-3 from the world men’s championship in Calgary, and beaten Bottcher twice more on the way to winning back-to-back Grand Slam championships. Mouat’s men enjoyed a total 9-1 won/loss record against Canadian teams at the Champions Cup and Players’ Championship shootouts.

Scotland will meet Norway in Sunday’s World Mixed Doubles Championship final. Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, Olympic bronze medalists in 2018, upended previously undefeated Sweden 7-6 in other semifinal.

Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson won the title in 2019 with then-teammate Anna Hasselborg. This year, partnered with youthful Almida De Val, Sweden has impressed with an overall 9-1 record heading into Sunday’s bronze medal match against Canada.

Also on Saturday, Czech Republic’s Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul defeated USA’s Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo by an 8-6 count to qualify the Czech Republic for their first-ever Olympic curling berth.

The championship qualified Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain (via Scotland), Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland for spots at Beijing 2022. China holds a place as host nation, and the final two places will be determined at an Olympic Qualification Event to be announced later this year.