Muirhead Marches To Beijing as Playoffs Loom

The round robin stages of the men’s and women’s four-player Olympic Qualification Event came to a close on Thursday in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.



Scotland’s Eve Muirhead earned Great Britain the first women’s berth directly into the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games after finishing in first place in the rankings. They join Norway’s men at the Games, who secured first place in their rankings yesterday.

It marked a strong finish for Muirhead, who won the European championship just a few days earlier. Her team was mired at 2-2 in Leeuwarden before they reeled off four straight victories.

Steve Seixeiro-WCF

There are two spots in Beijing 2022 left to play for from each championship. These places will be decided in playoff games taking place on Friday and Saturday.



In the women’s final round-robin session on Thursday afternoon, Scotland walloped Italy 8-1 for their fourth consecutive win while Turkey upset Japan by an 8-5 count. That meant that Japan, Korea and Scotland all finished at 6-2 but after the head-to-head records could not separate the sides, Scotland was awarded first place in the rankings due to having the best Draw Shot Challenge score.



Korea finish in second place, while Japan end the round robin in third spot. Scotland’s defeat of Italy also ensured that Latvia finished fourth in the rankings and claimed the final women’s playoff place.



On the men’s side, the remaining playoff places were confirmed in the morning session. Denmark defeated Germany by 8-2, while Japan and Korea both lost, which ended their playoff chances.

Those results meant that Czech Republic and Denmark secured the remaining two playoff places. It also confirmed Italy as second-place finishers and ensured their spot in the first men’s Qualification Final on Friday.

Italy • Steve Seixeiro-WCF

The evening session brought the round robin to a close and confirmed the final rankings when Czech Republic defeated Denmark 7-5.



This result means that Czech Republic finished the round robin in third place, while Denmark finished in fourth place.



On Friday at 10:00 a.m., Korea will face Japan in the women’s competition with the winner qualifying for Beijing. It will be a rematch of one of the best games of the PyeongChang 2018 playoff round, the semifinal, featuring eventual silver medalists Kim Eun-Jun against eventual bronze medalists Satsuki Fujisawa.

Then, at 15:00, Italy’s Joel Retornaz will face Czech Republic’s Lukas Klima in the men’s competition for the second of three men’s berths into Beijing.



The losers of each match will move on to the last Qualification Finals on Saturday, where they will face the fourth-ranked teams and have one final chance to qualify for the Games.