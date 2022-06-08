Muirhead Medals at Windsor Castle

Eve Muirhead received both her MBE and OBE honors at Windsor Castle today, in an investiture ceremony led by Prince Charles.

Seven curlers in total made the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in this Platinum Jubilee year, with Muirhead receiving her medals along with other athletes and environmentalist/broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

Eve Muirhead received the OBE—Order of the British Empire—having been awarded an MBE—Member of the British Empire—for her services to curling back in October of 2020.

Muirhead told BBC it had been a special day with “a lot of great memories.”

“He (Prince Charles) just spoke about where I started curling and where I train now and then he spoke a little bit about curling in Balmoral because there is a lot of outside curling up there.

“So he knew a lot about it in terms of Balmoral, obviously they have a lot of connections there, so it was nice that he reflected on that.”

Muirhead’s teammates plus coach David Murdoch are still to receive their medals, as is longtime Scottish curler and builder Bill Duncan.