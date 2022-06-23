Schmirler Squad Finally in World Curling Hall of Fame

The remaining members of Canada’s Team Sandra Schmirler—Jan Betker, Joan McCusker and Marcia Gudereit are finally joining their skip in the World Curling Hall of Fame.

Schmirler, who died of cancer March 2, 2000, was posthumously inducted in 2009.

Thirteen years is too long to recognize the other team members, who helped their skipper win three national and world championships (1993, ’94 and ’97), win two world bronze medals (1995 and ’98) and capture Olympic gold at Nagano 1998.

2017 Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon • Andrew Klaver-Curling Canada

If I remember my politics correctly, WCF member nations make the HoF nominations to a WCF committee. So perhaps the delay resides somewhere between the ivory towers in Kanata and Perth.

Also honoured is another of Canada’s three-time world champions, Ian Tetley, who won his titles with three different teams skipped by Al Hackner (1985), Ed Werenich (1990) and Wayne Middaugh (1998).

Tetley in 2017

Rounding out the 2022 inductees is New Zealand’s Peter Becker. The man is literally the Kiwi curling pioneer, and patriarch of the nation’s first curling family. He’s a competitor, coach, manager, organizer and even played a role in the development of the Naseby Indoor Curling Rink which opened in 2005 as the first dedicated curling facility in the southern hemisphere.

Becker in 2014 • Hugh Stewart-WCF

“I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to our World Curling Hall of Fame 2022 inductees,” said WCF president Kate Caithness. “Their contribution to our sport both on the ice and behind the scenes to develop curling cannot be underestimated.

“Team Schmirler were our first ever women’s Olympic champions as well as multiple world champions. Ian Tetley winning three world titles with three different teams is a fantastic achievement. Finally, the Becker family is synonymous with curling in New Zealand largely due to the remarkable work of Peter Becker throughout the years.

“All of our 2022 inductees are worthy recipients of the Freytag Award, which is the highest honour we can bestow in our sport.”