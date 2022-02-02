Skip to main content
Shuster Named U.S. Olympic Flag Bearer

It’s a historic first for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games.

Jeffrey Au-World Curling Federation

For the first time in Olympic history, an American curling athlete will carry the flag of the United States of America in the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games.

Five-time Olympian and defending men’s team skip John Shuster has been elected by his fellow athletes to lead Team USA into Beijing 2022 as flag bearer in the Opening Ceremony.

Céline Stucki-WCF

“Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honor,” Shuster said. “When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career.”

Shuster will be joined by female co-bearer Brittany Bowe, a three-time Olympian in Bobsleigh. Bowe, the first runner-up in the flag bearer election, will march on behalf of Elana Meyers Taylor after Taylor tested positive for COVID-19.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, February 4 at National Stadium.

Shuster was informed of the honor by his longtime teammate at lead position, John Landsteiner, as the men’s team prepared to leave Los Angeles for Beijing, scheduled for today.

Shuster promptly called his family to give them the news via video chat.

