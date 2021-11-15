Shuster On Fire Early at Olympic Trials

The opening weekend of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials has come and gone at Baxter Arena in Omaha, NE.

On the men’s side, defending Trials and 2018 Olympic Winter Games champion John Shuster of Chaska, MN leads the pack at 4-0 following an 8-4 win over Greg Persinger of Fairbanks, AK.

Sydney Schneider

Shuster drew for two points in the opening end, and made an open draw to the rings for another deuce in the third for a 4-1 lead. Shuster stole a single in the fourth after Persinger, who has former national champion Craig Brown calling the game and throwing lead, missed a thin slash double for two.

After a second Persinger single in the fifth, Shuster missed his opening toss of the sixth frame but made the draw to the four-foot for one and a 6-2 lead. Persinger then made a classic “skip’s deuce” with a perfect hit and roll and then a draw to narrow the gap to 6-4 after seven.

Team Persinger played a solid eighth end, making a nice freeze after a Shuster double, which Forced the defending champions to draw for a single point and a 7-4 lead.

It was all over in the ninth, however, as Persinger faced four Shuster stones on his last stone and came light for a steal of one. His squad shook hands for an 8-4 loss in nine ends.

Shuster has yet to play a full 10-end game in Omaha. All eyes will be on the first of multiple marquee matchups with second place (3-1) Korey Dropkin of Duluth, MN when they battle on Monday afternoon.

In the other fourth round results, Dropkin edged winless Jed Brundidge of East St. Paul, MN by a 6-5 count, and Rich Ruohonen of Minneapolis improved to 1-3 by upending Philadelphia’s Scott Dunnam 8-7. Dunnam holds a 2-2 won/loss record.

“Pretty much every game is a must-win now,” said Ruohonen. “I don’t think more than three losses is getting you into the playoffs, so we need to run the table here. You can’t do it until you win the first one, so it’s nice to get one in the win column.”

In women’s play, the defending world bronze medallists skipped by Tabitha Peterson of St. Paul, MN moved to 2-1 after a key 9-6 win over 2021 national champion Cory Christensen of Chaska. A four-ender in the sixth frame was key.

Sydney Schneider

Both squads, which are largely expected to battle in the women’s final, are tied for first at 2-1 along with Kim Rhyme of Minneapolis.

2021 national finalist Jamie Sinclair of Charlotte, NC also scored her first victory, an 8-7 decision over Delaney Strouse of Minneapolis. Both teams are at 1-2, as is Madison Bear of Chaska, who fell 8-4 to Rhyme in draw three.