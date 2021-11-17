Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Trials Leaders Streaking in Omaha
    Publish date:

    Trials Leaders Streaking in Omaha

    Top class is on display from Peterson and Shuster.
    Author:

    Sydney Schneider

    Top class is on display from Peterson and Shuster.

    With three games to go in double round-robin play, world bronze medalist Tabitha Peterson of St. Paul, MN leads the women’s side of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with a 6-1 won/loss record.

    Team Peterson lost their second match to Kim Rhyme of Minneapolis but have streaked to five consecutive wins since, including an emphatic 9-4 victory over Cory Christensen’s national champions from Chaska, MN.

    Christensen sits alone in second place at 4-3, while 2021 national finalist Jamie Sinclair of Charlotte, NC has elbowed her way into a three-way tie for third place.

    That’s our Matt

    That’s our Matt

    “It was definitely a slow start to the week,” said Sinclair, who walloped Christensen 10-3 on Tuesday morning. “it started off with two losses, but we got our feet under us, we got comfortable with the ice and we started making some shots.”

    Sinclair, Rhyme and Madison Bear of Chaska sit at 3-4. Delaney Strouse of Minneapolis has two wins against five losses.

    In men’s play, defending champion John Shuster of Chaska is in a class of his own, boasting a 7-0 mark while two rivals—Korey Dropkin of Duluth, MN and Greg Persinger of Fairbanks, AK—are three games back at 4-3.

    David Festner

    David Festner

    “They (Shuster) are playing really well,” said Colin Hufman of Team Rich Ruohonen. “John always plays super good on arena ice. I think it’s just where they feel most at home.”

    Hufman’s Minneapolis crew started 0-3 and now sit tied with Philadelphia’s Scott Dunnam at 3-4. They face off against Shuster on Wednesday afternoon.

    “We have to come out and make him uncomfortable, however we can,” said Hufman. “We’re gonna give it our best shot.”

    Jed Brundidge of East St. Paul, MN is winless at 0-7.

    TOP HEADLINES

    21UST_Peterson sweep blur_Sydney Schneider
    News

    Trials Leaders Streaking in Omaha

    19 seconds ago
    2021National_Fleury_am_feature
    News

    Canadian Olympic Trials Preview: Women

    19 hours ago
    Duluth Kid_Laura Plys_feature
    Blog

    Return to Curling III—Transition On Ice

    22 hours ago