Trials Leaders Streaking in Omaha

With three games to go in double round-robin play, world bronze medalist Tabitha Peterson of St. Paul, MN leads the women’s side of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with a 6-1 won/loss record.

Team Peterson lost their second match to Kim Rhyme of Minneapolis but have streaked to five consecutive wins since, including an emphatic 9-4 victory over Cory Christensen’s national champions from Chaska, MN.

Christensen sits alone in second place at 4-3, while 2021 national finalist Jamie Sinclair of Charlotte, NC has elbowed her way into a three-way tie for third place.

That’s our Matt

“It was definitely a slow start to the week,” said Sinclair, who walloped Christensen 10-3 on Tuesday morning. “it started off with two losses, but we got our feet under us, we got comfortable with the ice and we started making some shots.”

Sinclair, Rhyme and Madison Bear of Chaska sit at 3-4. Delaney Strouse of Minneapolis has two wins against five losses.

In men’s play, defending champion John Shuster of Chaska is in a class of his own, boasting a 7-0 mark while two rivals—Korey Dropkin of Duluth, MN and Greg Persinger of Fairbanks, AK—are three games back at 4-3.

David Festner

“They (Shuster) are playing really well,” said Colin Hufman of Team Rich Ruohonen. “John always plays super good on arena ice. I think it’s just where they feel most at home.”

Hufman’s Minneapolis crew started 0-3 and now sit tied with Philadelphia’s Scott Dunnam at 3-4. They face off against Shuster on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to come out and make him uncomfortable, however we can,” said Hufman. “We’re gonna give it our best shot.”

Jed Brundidge of East St. Paul, MN is winless at 0-7.