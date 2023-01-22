USA Gold and Bronze at FISU Curling

LAKE PLACID, NY - The “Olympic” feeling returned to a small town in upstate New York for the past two weeks.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Lake Placid, a small slice of heaven in the Adirondacks that played host to the 1933 and 1980 Olympic Winter Games. And for the last eight days, the city has welcomed more 1,400 athletes from over 50 countries in hosting the 2023 FISU World University Games.



But 10 miles away in neighboring Saranac Lake, 140 curling athletes and coaches from 13 countries duked it out ahead of Saturday’s medal games.

Top podium honors went to Great and China. Team GB upended Team USA 5-1 for men’s gold while China’s women overcame a 4-1 deficit and stole four consecutive points on South Korea to win 5-4.

USA Curling graphic

The bronze medals went to Team USA on the women’s side, and Canada in men’s play.

USA Curling graphic

The event has been a roaring success this week in Saranac. Restaurants like Bitters and Bones, Grizle T’s and Scullery have been packed between draws with curling fans looking for a taste of delicious local food versus overpriced burgers and pizza inside the rink.



The stands at the newly renovated Saranac Lake Civic Center, completed just days before the FISU Games, were mostly full for every draw since the round robin competition began on January 13. Locals have turned out to enjoy a sport that wasn’t even contested at the 1980 Winter Olympics, the last time a worldwide, multi-sport event came to the region.

Price Atkinson

But when Team USA’s two squads hit the ice—led by skips Delaney Strouse and Danny Casper—the intensity and cheers inside the arena went up several notches. Especially for Thursday’s semifinals and the medal games on Saturday.



Located just 90 minutes from the Canadian border, fans decked out in red complete with maple leaf flags brought the second strongest and loudest contingent. They were closely followed by the always boisterous delegation from the United Kingdom. Of course, it didn't hurt that both teams from Team USA and Great Britain qualified for the playoffs, while Canada’s Owen Purcell made it to the bronze medal game.

FISU

While it’s certainly one of the longest consecutive curling events I’ve ever been a part of, the energy displayed by the young up-and-coming athletes has been incredible. The shotmaking far exceeded my expectations and many of the athletes representing their countries will be household curling names in no time.



Asked to work the event by former USA Curling CEO Rick Patzke at the start of the pandemic, it’s hard to believe the FISU Games are concluding. A big thank you to Lake Placid and especially Saranac Lake for being such welcoming and fun curling hosts.



No more 14-hour days inside the Civic Center. Next time, I’ll be back with my family to enjoy all that the Adirondacks region has to offer.