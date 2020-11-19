2 Girls and a Game: Event cancelled during first draw

Main topics include the 2 Girls’ wild evening at the Toronto Hope charity event; the abrupt cancellation of the Okotoks women’s event midway through the first draw; Team Homan versus Team Jones as they squared off for the first time since their team lineup changes; should curling be exempt from COVID-19 restrictions due to “professional sport” status; and could the Penticton ’spiel be the last one for a while…?

