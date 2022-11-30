2 Girls and a Game: Off To Mount Everest

In the 7th episode of season 8, Lori and Mary share their excitement about the upcoming Everest Canadian Senior Championships and reveal who will be joining them as team coach.

The girls discuss the Everest Canadian Curling Club nationals: winners Ontario and New Brunswick, celebrity commentators, plus ice conditions and the stunning venue (West Edmonton Mall).

Lori and Mary then chat about the Euros and how exciting it was to have a new champion in Team Denmark, skipped by Madeleine Dupont.

Red Deer tour results are briefly discussed, along with a surprising post on social media.

The Girls reveal some breaking news—announced while they were recording—followed by a lively debate on the new coaching rule for the U18 Championships.

As usual, listeners can enhance their podcast experience by watching for the images embedded in the media player above.

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode ... and stay safe!