2 Girls and a Game: Senior Moments

Lori and Mary are back with episode 8 of season 8.

The Girls have returned from their playoff appearances at the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships, but only after Mary had to hurriedly rush off and compete—again—in yet another provincial championship.

Much of the episode takes the listener onto the ice with Team Ontario, with one segment recorded on site between games and the rest upon returning. Suffice to say, the week was one of madness, thrills, frustration and fury, and joy all mixed together—and would you expect anything less from a high-pressure championship?

The episode concludes with some quick hits on what else has been happening in the curling world.

As usual, watch as well as listen in the media player and enjoy some exclusive embedded images, to enhance your podcast experience.