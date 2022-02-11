CSI: 2018 USA Olympic Men’s Semifinal TE8

Rock Logic is back with another “Curling Scene Investigation” from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea.

Two very special guest analysts join host Kevin Palmer: former Olympic champion Tyler George, now a roving U.S. curling ambassador and NBC commentator, and Jared Allen, the former NFL all-pro who is in his fourth year as a curling competitor, most recently with Team Todd Birr.

The panel takes a detailed look at the eighth end of the 2018 Olympic men’s semifinal between George’s Team John Shuster, and Canada’s Team Kevin Koe.

Watching this podcast in the media player is essential, as embedded images help the viewer understand the strategic concepts that are discussed.