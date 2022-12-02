Rock Logic: New Curling Rules

Rock Logic host Kevin Palmer gathers with three guests, Ken Pomeroy (kenpom.com), Gerry Geurts (CurlingZone) and curling competitor Matt Hall (coolbet.com).

The subjects are recent rule changes implemented by the World Curling Federation. The group ponders if drawing to the button over playing an extra end is more equitable, debates time clocks that expire after each end, and examines the biggest issue—hindering a type of shot via the No Tick rule.

Watch in the media player while you listen to enhance your podcast experience via graphic images.