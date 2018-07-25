Philippe Gilbert Shares Photo Of Broken Knee Cap From Brutal Tour De France Crash

Screenshot/Twitter

Philippe Gilbert flipped over a wall and broke his knee cap in stage 16 of the Tour de France.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2018

Philippe Gilbert is out of the Tour de France after a scary crash in the stage 16 on Tuesday. The Belgian announced on Wednesday that he is out of the race after breaking his knee cap. Gilbert crashed on the descent of the Col de Portet d'Aspet and flipped over a short stone wall. The incident happened near the same spot where Fabio Casartelli crashed and died in 1995.

Gilbert posted a photo on Twitter of his injury, with his left knee and leg looking significantly swollen.

"When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60 km," Gilbert tweeted with an emoji wearing a bandage.

Gilbert recieved medical attention after his crash and even gave a thumbs up to the camera before getting back on his bike to resume the race.

After completing the stage, Gilbert was taken to the hospital and underwent an MRI scan, according to Cycling News.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the stage, which winds through the Alps from Carcassone to Bagneres.

