Philippe Gilbert is out of the Tour de France after a scary crash in the stage 16 on Tuesday. The Belgian announced on Wednesday that he is out of the race after breaking his knee cap. Gilbert crashed on the descent of the Col de Portet d'Aspet and flipped over a short stone wall. The incident happened near the same spot where Fabio Casartelli crashed and died in 1995.

Gilbert posted a photo on Twitter of his injury, with his left knee and leg looking significantly swollen.

"When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60 km," Gilbert tweeted with an emoji wearing a bandage.

When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60km 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cGoidtQH3w — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) July 25, 2018

Gilbert recieved medical attention after his crash and even gave a thumbs up to the camera before getting back on his bike to resume the race.

Scary moment as Philippe Gilbert crashed while descending the Portet d’Aspet. Good news: he is back on his bike and racing. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/iIHFsUSIim — NBCSN Cycling (@NBCSNCycling) July 24, 2018

After completing the stage, Gilbert was taken to the hospital and underwent an MRI scan, according to Cycling News.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the stage, which winds through the Alps from Carcassone to Bagneres.