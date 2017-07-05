Ahh, Twitter debates. There always seems to be one of them going on. But the most recent struck a chord with us, because it’s something we’ve often wondered ourselves. How do you pronounce the candy called Reese’s?

It turns out that Twitter is strongly divided on the topic. Some believe that Reese’s is said like “REE-SIS,” like the possessive of the name Reese. Others feel that it should be pronounced “REE-CEES,” which has a more melodic rhyme scheme to it. But which one is it supposed to be?!

One Twitter user posted a poll on Twitter, and as of publication, more than 160,000 people have cast their votes on the topic.

How do you pronounce the name of the peanut butter cup candy with the orange wrapper? — Princesa Elote (@deloryasss) July 2, 2017

Some people say that the spinoff candy Reese’s Pieces should indicate that it’s REE-CEES, not REE-SIS.

I figure it's supposed to rhyme with pieces, hence ree-sis and not ree-cees

Not to mention proper grammar/pronunciation of the apostrophe s — Matt. (@aDudeYouKnow) July 3, 2017

Others disagreed.

It's Reese's peeseeys not pieces get outta here with your phonics — Maggie Flaherty (@__swaggiemaggie) July 3, 2017

Then there are some others that reference Reese’s commercials, claiming they always say REE-SIS.

if you say ree-see's pee-see's have you literally never seen a reese's commerical they actually 100% say "ree-siz" — angel (@likeIyangel) July 4, 2017

the reeces puffs song says "Ree-Sis". case closed — Legsッ (@LegsSoHot) July 3, 2017

Some people came up with some pretty hilarious responses.

Who would make a soft, brown candy and give it a name that rhymes with 'feces?' — Rick Wiedeman (@rickwiedeman) July 4, 2017

Yo I just saw the Reese's debate and it's pissing me off



Do you people call this actress "Ree-see Witherspoon" too??? pic.twitter.com/96EF8RCdWv — Ruiyi (@La_Fille_Timide) July 4, 2017

Others just said, who cares! And some say they know they say it wrong, but they aren’t changing their ways.

That makes sense, but I grew up saying it the other way pic.twitter.com/EqG6B0qojU — Princesa Elote (@deloryasss) July 3, 2017

Yeah? Wow - nothing so strange as the way we all pronounce words. I'm sure I say some in strange ways too! pic.twitter.com/C9gJIEuZcw — Rich Gibbons (@Rich_Gibbons) July 3, 2017

I say Ree-Cee's but I do this while realizing Ree-Sis is correct — Derek (@DG6114) July 4, 2017

Apparently, the debate has been going on for a while. Because Reese’s officially addressed the issue back in April! Unfortunately, they didn’t really give us the definitive answer we were looking for.

Just like there's no wrong way to eat a REESE'S there's no wrong way to pronounce REESE'S! — REESE'S (@ReesesPBCups) April 13, 2017

Honestly, this answer is kind of a copout, but we kind of agree. People should be able to pronounce the name of the fan-favorite candy however they want!

How do you say the name of the orange-wrapped chocolate-peanut butter treat? And would you ever change how you say it?

