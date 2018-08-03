Neil Peltier is Texas A&M’s Assistant Director University Center & Special Events and Athletics Tailgating, and he breaks down a day full of brisket and the Aggie War Hymn.

How to Park: The best way to get up to the minute information on to Texas A&M is the Destination Aggieland app. It provides visitors with real-time information on parking lot availability, cost and traffic conditions. It also provides suggested directions and provides a wealth of knowledge about the Bryan/College Station community.

Must-see traditions: Tailgating is a family affair at Texas A&M: check out the signs on people's tents that list the name and class year of all participants who have attended Texas A&M. It's not uncommon to find four or five generations of Aggie gathered to celebrate. Don't miss midnight yell Friday night before the game, thousands of Aggies will pack Kyle Field to officially kick off game day! Be prepared when you visit Kyle Field, the Spirit of ‘02 is an authentic 3 inch field gun fired after every score and 102,000 Aggies sway in unison to the Aggie War Hymn. Texas A&M is steeped in traditions and they are in full display on game day.

The best things to eat: This is Texas and beef is King. Night games provide an opportunity to sample a Texas treasure, smoked brisket. The process can easily take 12 to 14 hours and it is well worth the wait! Stuffed jalapenos are an art form here. Cream cheese and bacon is a nice start but an adventurous palate can find a variety of artisan cheeses and prime cuts of meat. My favorite is blue cheese and ribeye wrapped with bacon. Menus are often customized for game day based on the opponent, if your mascot is edible, expect to find it on the grill. The last time Florida came to college station you couldn't buy an alligator between Austin and Louisiana!

What separates A&M’s tailgates from the others? Texas A&M prides itself on our friendliness. Before or after the game, stop by any tailgate and bring a willingness to talk football and you'll be treated like a long-lost friend. Some of the best tailgating takes place in Aggie Park, adjacent to Kyle Field. The people that tailgate right up against Houston Street are serious and have been doing this for generations. You're sure to have a remarkable time with college football's best fans.