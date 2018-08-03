Texas A&M Tailgating Guide

Getty Images

Tips, traditions and advice from a Texas A&M insider on the best ways to tailgate at an Aggies game this college football season. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 03, 2018

Neil Peltier is Texas A&M’s Assistant Director University Center & Special Events and Athletics Tailgating, and he breaks down a day full of brisket and the Aggie War Hymn. 

How to Park: The best way to get up to the minute information on to Texas A&M is the Destination Aggieland app. It provides visitors with real-time information on parking lot availability, cost and traffic conditions. It also provides suggested directions and provides a wealth of knowledge about the Bryan/College Station community.

Must-see traditions: Tailgating is a family affair at Texas A&M: check out the signs on people's tents that list the name and class year of all participants who have attended Texas A&M. It's not uncommon to find four or five generations of Aggie gathered to celebrate. Don't miss midnight yell Friday night before the game, thousands of Aggies will pack Kyle Field to officially kick off game day! Be prepared when you visit Kyle Field, the Spirit of ‘02 is an authentic 3 inch field gun fired after every score and 102,000 Aggies sway in unison to the Aggie War Hymn. Texas A&M is steeped in traditions and they are in full display on game day.

The best things to eat: This is Texas and beef is King. Night games provide an opportunity to sample a Texas treasure, smoked brisket. The process can easily take 12 to 14 hours and it is well worth the wait! Stuffed jalapenos are an art form here. Cream cheese and bacon is a nice start but an adventurous palate can find a variety of artisan cheeses and prime cuts of meat. My favorite is blue cheese and ribeye wrapped with bacon. Menus are often customized for game day based on the opponent, if your mascot is edible, expect to find it on the grill. The last time Florida came to college station you couldn't buy an alligator between Austin and Louisiana!

What separates A&M’s tailgates from the others? Texas A&M prides itself on our friendliness. Before or after the game, stop by any tailgate and bring a willingness to talk football and you'll be treated like a long-lost friend. Some of the best tailgating takes place in Aggie Park, adjacent to Kyle Field. The people that tailgate right up against Houston Street are serious and have been doing this for generations. You're sure to have a remarkable time with college football's best fans.

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)